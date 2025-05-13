When Ronda Rousey slammed Nevada commission over Nick Diaz’s 'unjust' five-year marijuana ban

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was a close friend of former UFC star Nick Diaz. The former star tested positive for marijuana after his fight against Anderson Silva, who also tested positive for steroids.

Diaz got punished by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which fined him and also suspended him from competition for five years. Diaz didn't return to the UFC after that ban and only fought once in 2021, six years after receiving the ban against Robbie Lawler.

Rousey defended Diaz and asserted USADA shouldn't test for weed at all. The former champion also believed that Silva should be facing a bigger punishment than Diaz. Silva was also fined but only received a one-year ban despite using several anabolic steroids.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of her fight against Holly Holm, Rousey said:

"It's so not right for him to be suspended five years for marijuana. I'm against them even testing for weed at all. Nick is a really close and dear friend of mine, so of course I'm going to defend him.

"But it's so unfair if one person tests for steroids that could actually really hurt a person and the other person smokes a plant that makes him happy and he gets suspended for five years, whereas the guy that could have hurt someone so much that he could have died in there gets a slap on the wrist, it's not fair."

Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche made history in the UFC back in 2013

Ronda Rousey and Liz Carmouche headlined the first-ever women's pay-per-view of the promotion. Rousey was handed the bantamweight title after the UFC bought Strikeforce. She was successful in her defense against Carmouche, submitting the Brazilian via armbar in the very first round.

