When smoking "federally illegal" marijuana on Joe Rogan's podcast brought dire consequences for Elon Musk - "They drug tested me for everything"

Smoking cannabis on Joe Rogan's podcast once brought dire consequences for Elon Musk and his team at SpaceX.

The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most famous and influential podcasts on the planet. Over the years, the UFC color commentator has had many notable personalities on his show. In 2018, the founder of Tesla marked his first appearance on JRE.

While Musk and Rogan had insightful conversations about several topics, controversy erupted as soon as the show aired, as at one point during the episode, the founder of Tesla took one hit of a marijuana joint, and it became a hot topic.

Speaking about it during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast in 2022, Musk revealed that he, along with his entire SpaceX team, had to take several random drug tests for a year as a result of his actions:

"I did get a lot of backlash because it's [marijuana] like still federally illegal. So, it's pretty nutty actually. I had to have like random drug tests and stuff after that, to prove that I'm not like a drug addict... They drug tested me for everything, and randomly. It wasn't like 'pick a day.' I had like a whole year of random drug tests... The consequences for me and SpaceX were actually not good. Because it is federally illegal and SpaceX has federal contracts. Unfortunately, it wasn't just me but the whole company."

Catch Elon Musk's comments below:

