When Terrel Williams expressed sympathy for Prichard Colon after ill-fated boxing match: "I pray for Prichard everyday" 

The ill-fated super welterweight bout between Terrel Williams and Prichard Colon in October 2015 took an unexpected turn, resulting in one of the most tragic incidents in boxing history.

Despite Colon's initial lead on the judges' scorecards, the fight spiraled into disaster as Williams repeatedly delivered illegal "rabbit punches" to the back of Colon's head. Following the fight, Colon was rushed to the hospital with severe brain injury, leading to a coma that lasted 221 days.

In the aftermath, Williams faced intense public scrutiny and received widespread condemnation for his actions during the fight. Despite maintaining that he does not hold himself responsible for Colon's injury, Williams expressed his concern for Colon's well-being. Speaking to The Ring in 2018, he stated:

"I pray for Prichard every day. That's never going to change. I wish him nothing but peace and health... I would never intentionally harm someone like that... I don’t place any blame on myself. I prayed about it. I wish the young man really well. It’s a hard situation on me and a hard situation on Colon’s family." [H/t: Distractify]

The incident led to Williams taking a two-year break from boxing, returning only after Colon emerged from his coma. However, Williams faced further setbacks, including an indefinite suspension by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission due to a hand injury sustained during a fight against David Grayton.

What is Prichard Colon's current condition?

Prichard Colon continues to fight for recovery after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a 2015 match. The injury, a left-sided subdural hematoma caused by repeated blows to the back of the head, resulted in brain bleeding and swelling. Colón underwent emergency surgery but fell into a coma for 221 days, followed by a period in a persistent vegetative state.

Currently, Colon receives physiotherapy and can communicate through a computer. While he hasn't regained full speech or mobility, he has shown some improvement, with recent videos depicting him standing with minimal assistance.