When Tyron Woodley sent Austin Vanderford a message over Paige VanZant's "bang" video

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley once sent Austin Vanderford over Paige VanZant's "bang" video.

Back in 2021, VanZant took to her Instagram to post a transition video of herself which was quick to garner a lot of attention on social media. Take a look at the video below:

Woodley who was still competing in the UFC also gave a rather hilarious reaction to the same and commented on the post by sending a message to Vanderford, the husband of '12 Gauge'. He said (H/T BJ Penn):

“Austin Vanderford I didn’t look my dog. Didn’t know bang was going to switch to that lol.”

Over the past two years, VanZant has made quite the name for herself as an online model. She has transitioned from being a fighter to a content creator on the exclusive media-sharing platform OnlyF*ns. '12 Gauge' is not only one of the biggest creators on the platform, it has also helped her become financially stable.

As far as Woodley goes, the former UFC welterweight champion has not competed since his KO loss in his rematch against Jake Paul back in 2021.

Jake Paul reacts to Tyron Woodley's leaked video

'The Problem Child' has reacted to the recent viral video of Tyron Woodley. The new year does not seem to have started well for Woodley with what seems to be a leaked video of the former UFC welterweight champion engaging in sexual activities with a woman.

Reacting to the viral video, Woodley's former two-time opponent Paul said:

"All my opponents eat good."

Woodley and Paul have crossed paths inside the squared circle twice. Back in 2021, the former UFC welterweight champion was released from the promotion and went on to fight 'The Problem Child' in August.

In what proved to be a rather close fight, Woodley ended up losing via a split decision as Paul improved to 4-0 as a pro boxer. The two met again later that year in December and this time around, 'The Problem Child' secured one of the more hotly discussed knockouts of the year.

