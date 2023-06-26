When is UFC 300? Here is the likely timeline for the UFC’s milestone event

UFC 300 figures to be one of the biggest mixed martial arts event in the history of the sport. The promotion put on a spectacle filled with star power at both UFC 100 and UFC 200, and UFC 300 will likely be no different.

While the fighters that will compete on the card remain unknown, the event is slowly approaching with a timeline beginning to take shape. UFC 294 is the last event that is currently scheduled, set to take place in October 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

There have been rumors that UFC 295 will come in November at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. UFC 296, which will take place in December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada is set to be the final pay-per-view event of the year.

With the UFC's interest in putting together at least one pay-per-view event every month, it is reasonable to assume that UFC 297 and UFC 298 will take place in January and February 2024. UFC 299 will likely take place in March 2024, however, the timing of the following pay-per-view event is likely up in the air.

The promotion had two events, UFC 285 and UFC 286, in March 2023, marking one of two months, along with July, that will have two pay-per-view events this calendar year. If the promotion once again does two March pay-per-view events then it is likely that UFC 300 will take place towards the end of March 2024. If there is only one pay-per-view event in March 2024, the highly-anticipated card will take place in April 2024.

Mark Zuckerberg denies Chael Sonnen's claims that they discussed him facing Elon Musk at UFC 300

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have teased a potential mixed martial arts fight, leaving fighters and promoters looking to get involved in any way possible. Chael Sonnen claimed that the Meta CEO contacted him to share that he agreed for the bout to take place at UFC 300. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger stated:

"Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300 and it was a very big deal... That just happened. Ethan is my witness, my son Thero, my dog Duke."

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg spoke with TMZ Sports, denying the claim, stating:

"I have confirmed with Mark that he did not call Chael Sonnen."

While the two billionaires are unlikely to headline the highly-anticipated card, the event should be stacked with the biggest stars in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes