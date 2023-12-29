When a UFC heavyweight made Joe Rogan's eyes tear up with his post-fight in-cage stunts

A UFC heavyweight once made Joe Rogan's eyes tear up with his post-fight antics.

Rogan has been a part of the UFC for quite some time now. He started as a backstage interviewer for the company back in 1997 at UFC 12 and has gone on to be considered the voice of the UFC by many.

With over two decades of being with the promotion, it's safe to say that Rogan has encountered a number of unforgettable moments. One such moment happened earlier this year when Derrick Lewis took on Marcus Rogerio at UFC 291.

Going into the fight, Lewis was riding a three-fight losing streak and was an underdog. However, 'The Black Beast' secured his first victory since 2021 with a rather emphatic TKO just 33 seconds into the very first round.

Following his victory, Lews proceeded to take off his shorts and started running around the cage. The same left Rogan who was happy for 'The Black Beast', teary-eyed while laughing uncontrollably.

Take a look at the clip below:

Joe Rogan wasn't impressed with Leon Edwards' strategy against Colby Covington

Leon Edwards took on Colby Covington earlier this month at UFC 296 in a highly anticipated UFC welterweight championship bout. While it was believed that Covington's pressure-based fighting style might trouble Edwards, the latter was able to secure a rather one-sided victory after dominating the majority of the five rounds against 'Chaos'.

Despite Edwards' being praised by many for his approach to the fight, Joe Rogan is seemingly unimpressed with the UFC welterweight champion's strategy. 'Rocky' seemingly committed a strategic mistake by getting involved in grappling exchanges with 'Chaos' as the fight neared its end, which resulted in the UFC welterweight champion ending the fight in a vulnerable position on his back.

Speaking about it during the UFC 296 post-fight show, Rogan said:

"What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. He found himself on the bottom at the end of the fight getting punched by Colby, which really didn’t have to happen. That’s not the way you want to see a guy who’s as good as Leon Edwards fight. You don’t want to see him make ego-based decisions when you don’t have to, especially when he’s so superior standing up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:05):