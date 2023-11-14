When UFC's Arianny Celeste said she'd 'whoop Conor McGregor's a**' for hanging out with Hollywood actress

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste had a rather bold reaction to Conor McGregor hanging out with a popular Hollywood actress.

Back in 2017, McGregor caused a lot of controversy online after being spotted with singer Rita Ora at the British Fashion Awards. Ora took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures of herself with 'The Notorious' and captioned the post:

"Date night @TheNotoriousMMA"

Since Conor McGregor was and still is in a relationship with Dee Devlin, the former UFC champion was heavily criticized for it. Moreover, many fans deemed the post inappropriate and disrespectful.

When asked to share her thoughts on the same, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste wasn't too pleased with Conor McGregor. During an interview with TMZ Sports, Celeste revealed what she would have done if she was McGregor's partner. She said:

"If it was me, I'll whoop his a**"

Catch Arianny Celeste's comments below (0:44):

Conor McGregor's manager on a potential matchup against Jake Paul

Jake Paul has become quite a polarizing figure in the world of combat sports. Just a few years into his boxing career, he has become arguably one of the biggest names in the sport. Interestingly, Paul has expressed his willingness to take on Conor McGregor inside the squared circle numerous times.

While the matchup isn't likely to happen anytime soon, McGregor's manager recently gave his thoughts on it during a recent interview with Fox. Audie Attar suggested that the first step for McGregor right now is to return to the octagon and then explore future possibilities. He said:

"I think anything’s always possible. You never say never. It’s all about how things line up. I think the challenge with combat sports is looking that far ahead. You never say never. Getting back into the octagon is step one, going in and handling business there. Then, not looking past that, but then, obviously, when you get past that, look at your options and see what’s next."

McGregor has not fought since July 2021 after suffering a leg injury in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. He is expected to take on Michael Chandler when he returns.

