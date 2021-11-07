When did UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman come to America?

Kamaru Usman has been one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. He migrated to the United States as an eight-year-old kid in 1995.

Usman was born in the city of Auchi in the Edo state of Nigeria. He didn't have the best of conditions during his childhood in Benin City.

His father, Muhammed Nasiru Usman, a pharmacist, eventually took his entire family to Dallas, Texas. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' took up both freestyle and folkstyle wrestling at Bowie High School in Arlington.

He got the nickname 'Marty' during his time there and even wrestled alongside former two-time UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones at the senior national tournament.

After completing college at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kamaru Usman went on to become NCAA Division II national champion in the 174-pound category in 2010.

Usman turned to full-time freestyle wrestling to make the United States London Olympics 2012 team. However, injuries derailed his Olympic hopes as he moved to professional mixed martial arts.

The No.1-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter is now dominating the MMA world. With a record of 19-1, he is on a 14-fight winning streak in the world's biggest MMA promotion right now. He is only two victories away from tying with record holder Anderson Silva (16).

Kamaru Usman will main event UFC 268 with Colby Covington today

Kamaru Usman, who now fights out of Florida, hasn't been taken down even once in the UFC. He is now trained by renowned MMA coach Trevor Wittman.

He will square off against arch-rival Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268 in New York City on Saturday. Their fight will headline the event at the historic Madison Square Garden.

Welterweight champion Usman and No.1 contender Covington fought for the first time at UFC 245 in December 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' overcame Covington via TKO in the fifth round on the night.

