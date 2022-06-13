When Yoel Romero gave his two cents on infamous Conor McGregor bus incident

Back in 2018, Conor McGregor made headlines and got on the bad side of the UFC brass after damaging a bus carrying fighters at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, days before UFC 223. In an interview after the incident, former UFC fighter Yoel Romero gave his take on the matter.

Speaking to MMAFightingonSBN, Romero said that McGregor should not indulge in such acts in the future.

"The most important [thing is] that Conor not do it, something like this again!"

Watch the full interview below:

At UFC 223, where the vacant UFC lightweight title was set to be contested, Conor McGregor infamously stole the show in the lead-up to the pay-per-view.

The Irishman, who previously held the lightweight belt, threw a dolly at a bus wherein top-ranked 155-pounder Khabib Nurmagomedov was present alongside his team and other UFC fighters.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. The view from inside the bus of Conor McGregor throwing a dolly and injuring Michael Chiesa. https://t.co/vm1thw0rOV

This incident kickstarted the bitter rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, and emerged as a major talking point going into their grudge match at UFC 229, the highest selling pay-per-view in UFC history.

ESPN @espn Conor McGregor interrupts Khabib Nurmagomedov to go OFF about the incident where McGregor threw a dolly through a bus window. Conor McGregor interrupts Khabib Nurmagomedov to go OFF about the incident where McGregor threw a dolly through a bus window. 👀 https://t.co/bRRBXSsiZb

Conor McGregor is no stranger to public altercations

Aptly named 'The Notorious', Conor McGregor has been in the limelight on numerous occasions for a variety of reasons. Last year, he got into a confrontation with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV awards.

The incident allegedly occurred as Kelly declined McGregor's request to take a photo with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Watch McGregor's altercation with Machine Gun Kelly below:

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same evening, McGregor gave his account of his altercation with Machine Gun Kelly. The former two-division champion claimed he didn't even know who MGK was and asserted that he only fights "real" fighters.

"Absolutely nothing. I don't know, I just showed up and I don't know even know the guy to be honest with you... I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers... I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him except he's with Megan Fox."

Watch McGregor's reaction to the incident below:

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year. He is expected to return to the octagon later this year, or in early 2023, but his next opponent is yet to be decided.

