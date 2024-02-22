Where is Brandon Moreno from? Everything about 'The Assassin Baby's' nationality, ethnicity, and heritage 

Brandon Moreno is among the most famous fighters in the UFC. Having debuted in the promotion in 2016, he was cut from the roster in 2018. However, just a year later, 'The Assassin Baby' was brought back by the UFC to face Askar Askarov.

Since then, Moreno has been a part of the UFC and has even won the UFC flyweight championship twice. That said, let's take a look at his nationality, ethnicity, and more.

Hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, Moreno was born on December 7, 1993. The Mexican fighter was born to Cecilia and Alfredo Moreno in a middle-class family. Apart from this, not a lot is known about his parents.

Interestingly, Moreno was a boxing fan while growing up. He later got into an MMA gym and began training in kickboxing and jiu-jitsu after failing to find a school in his home city.

At the age of 18, Moreno made his professional MMA debut in 2011 and went on to secure a record of 6-3. Fast forward five years, and 'The Assassin Baby' was signed to the UFC, and he went on to become one of the most beloved fighters on the roster.

Brandon Moreno speaks about his upcoming clash against Brandon Royval

Brandon Moreno was set to face Amir Albazi at UFC Mexico City on February 24. However, the bout was canceled after the Iraqi fighter was forced to withdraw due to injury. As a result, 'The Assassin Baby' will now face Brandon Royval in a rematch.

Moreno and Royval previously squared off back at UFC 255. 'The Assassin Baby' won their first fight via first-round TKO. Since then, the former two-time UFC flyweight champion has only competed in title fights, and this will be the Mexican's first non-title fight since November 2020.

While Moreno has had an opponent switch, he is still motivated to get the job done later this weekend. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Assassin Baby' spoke about his upcoming fight against Royval and said:

''Now I have Royval, who is a different body but I don't care, man, I'm I'm just excited and just want to get a new challenge.''

Catch Brandon Moreno's comments in the video below (8:25):