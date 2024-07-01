Where is Jorge Masvidal originally from? Here’s a sneak peek into ‘Gamebred’s’ exotic ancestry and heritage

In his first fight since retiring from the UFC, Jorge Masvidal will make his professional boxing debut against Nate Diaz on July 6. The fight will be a rematch of their inaugural BMF title fight at UFC 244 in 2019.

Though he ended his UFC tenure on a four-fight losing streak, Masvidal became one of the most popular fighters in the promotion with a meteoric rise to fame in 2019 that vaulted him into a title shot. Part of the fan appeal for 'Gamebred' has been his simultaneous representation of the Hispanic community and the United States.

Where is Jorge Masvidal originally from?

As a proud Hispanic-American, Jorge Masvidal was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where he still resides. After rising to fame as a part of Kimbo Slice's backyard brawls, Masvidal trained with the American Top Team based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

According to the fighter, both of his parents are Hispanic with his father being a native of Cuba and his mother having Peruvian ancestry. The 39-year-old has spent time living in both countries but has never permanently left Florida.

Masvidal has mentioned in several interviews that his father left Cuba under difficult circumstances at the age of 15 and often found himself involved in criminal activity. In March 2023, Jorge Masvidal Sr. — the fighter's father — was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Jorge Masvidal's path to fighting and MMA

The former BMF title holder of the UFC, Jorge Masvidal, is often considered to have the most stereotyped personality in MMA. Growing up in a struggling family, Masvidal did not get into martial arts the traditional way, instead seeing it as his only path to freedom.

In a now-infamous tale, 'Gamebred' found himself fighting in the backyard of Kimbo Slice, an internet sensation known for his legendary street fighting ability. His love for brawling coincided with his affinity for martial arts, leading him to the American Top Team and the beginning of his MMA career.

Since joining the credentialed team at the beginning of his run with Strikeforce, Masvidal became a staple of the gym and one of its outspoken leaders.

