UFC Fight Night 140: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch
UFC Fight Night 140 is an event that will be taking place on November 17, 2018, at Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This will be UFC’s first event in Argentina.
A welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio will be the main event.
Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 140 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 140 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 140 live stream information:
UFC Fight Night 140 2018 Location and Date:
Location: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, United States
Day and Date: Saturday, November 17, 2018
Time: 7 PM ET(pre card)
The current card for UFC Fight Night 140 2018 includes:
Main Card (Fox Sports 1)
Welterweight
Neil Magny vs. Yair Rodríguez
Featherweight
Ricardo Lamas vs Darren Elkins
Light Heavyweight
Khalil Rountree vs. Johnny Walker
Middleweight
Cezar Ferreira vs.Ian Heinisch
Bantamweight
Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera
Women's Strawweight
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
Women's Strawweight
Michel Prazeres vs Bartosz Fabiński
Featherweight
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki
Lightweight
Humberto Bandenay vs. Austin Arnett
Early Preliminary card ( UFC Fight Pass)
Lightweight
Devin Powell vs Jesus Pinedo
Flyweight
Nad Narimani vs. Anderson dos Santos
Where to watch UFC Fight Night 140:
You can watch UFC Fight Night 140 prelims on Fight Pass and the main show will be available on FOX Sports 1.
How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 140 2018 live In India
Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.
Day and Date: Sunday, 18th November 2018.
Start time: UFC Fight Night begins at 7:30 AM in India.
The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.
