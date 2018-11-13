UFC Fight Night 140: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

UFC

UFC Fight Night 140 is an event that will be taking place on November 17, 2018, at Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This will be UFC’s first event in Argentina.

A welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio will be the main event.

Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 140 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 140 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 140 live stream information:

UFC Fight Night 140 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, United States

Day and Date: Saturday, November 17, 2018

Time: 7 PM ET(pre card)

The current card for UFC Fight Night 140 2018 includes:

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Welterweight

Neil Magny vs. Yair Rodríguez

Featherweight

Ricardo Lamas vs Darren Elkins

Light Heavyweight

Khalil Rountree vs. Johnny Walker

Middleweight

Cezar Ferreira vs.Ian Heinisch

Bantamweight

Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera

Women's Strawweight

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Poliana Botelho

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Women's Strawweight

Michel Prazeres vs Bartosz Fabiński

Featherweight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki

Lightweight

Humberto Bandenay vs. Austin Arnett

Early Preliminary card ( UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight

Devin Powell vs Jesus Pinedo

Flyweight

Nad Narimani vs. Anderson dos Santos

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 140:

You can watch UFC Fight Night 140 prelims on Fight Pass and the main show will be available on FOX Sports 1.

How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 140 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 18th November 2018.

Start time: UFC Fight Night begins at 7:30 AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.

