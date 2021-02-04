Which fighter has the highest significant strike accuracy in UFC history?

Alistair Overeem has the highest significant strike accuracy in UFC history.

Presently, Alistair Overeem leads this prestigious list of UFC fighters, whereas UFC women’s strawweight fighter Tatiana Suarez has the second-highest significant strike accuracy in UFC history. These numbers change from time to time, but presently, Overeem seems to have a decent lead over every other fighter on this list.

What is Alistair Overeem’s significant strike accuracy in the UFC?

According to UFC Stats, Alistair Overeem’s significant strike accuracy is 74.8 percent. This number is likely to change after his upcoming UFC Fight Night 184 headlining matchup against Alexander Volkov. Overeem faces Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov aka UFC Vegas 18 (UFC Fight Night 184) on February 6th, 2021.

Additionally, Tatiana Suarez, who possesses a significant strike accuracy of 65.8 percent, holds the No. 2 spot on this list of elite UFC fighters. The requirements for a UFC fighter to qualify for this list are: A minimum of 5 UFC fights and 350 significant strike attempts.

Tatiana Suarez last competed in June 2019, defeating Nina Ansaroff via unanimous decision. Akin to Overeem, Suarez’s current significant strike accuracy is likely to change after her next UFC fight.

Alistair Overeem faces Alexander Volkov in a pivotal UFC heavyweight fight

Alistair Overeem’s last fight was a fifth-round TKO win over Augusto Sakai in September 2020. On the other hand, Alexander Volkov’s previous fight was a second-round TKO win over Walt Harris in October 2020.

Overeem recently revealed that he aims to win the UFC heavyweight title and then immediately retire. Should Overeem earn a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, it would be his second attempt at winning the prestigious belt. The Demolition Man came up short in his UFC heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic in September 2016.

That said, to earn a shot at the UFC heavyweight title, Alistair Overeem first has to get past an incredibly tough and highly skilled fighter, Alexander Volkov. A former Bellator heavyweight champion, Volkov has been impressive in his UFC run thus far, with his only losses coming to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes.

This matchup between MMA legend Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov pits two truly well-rounded heavyweights against one another in what’s expected to be a high-level chess match.

Overeem and Volkov are brilliant tacticians who have time and again been praised for their excellent striking technique. The winner of this matchup is expected to enter the upper echelons of the UFC heavyweight division and could likely fight for the heavyweight title after another win.