Who is Brandon Figueroa's brother? All about the 'The Heartbreaker's' sibling 

WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa is not the first member of his family to put on a pair of gloves. Not only does Figueroa's father have a fighting background but just a few years back the fighter's older brother held a world championship title.

On May 4, 'The Heartbreaker' will defend his WBC interim title against Jessie Magdaleno in the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Figueroa previously held the WBC and WBO super bantamweight belts but lost them in 2021 to Stephen Fulton and is now in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion.

Who is Brandon Figueroa's brother?

Five years before Brandon Figueroa became the WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion, his older brother, Omar Figueroa Jr., was the WBC lightweight champion. Figueroa Jr. would not hold the belt long but finish his career at 28-3-1, retiring in 2022 at the age of 32.

While many suggest that Figueroa Jr. still had a lot of years left in him as a former champion, the older brother ended his career on a three-fight losing streak with the final two fights of his tenure ending by retirement. After boxing for most of his life, Figueroa Jr. decided that his time in combat sports was over, citing his desire to focus on his family and mental health.

A year before he would walk out to the ring for the final time, Figueroa Jr. was diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder. The former champion now spends his time enjoying his life to the fullest with his close-knit family while being an active advocate for the mental health of all people.

Brandon Figueroa to fight Jessie Magdaleno on May 4

Over a year since becoming the WBC interim featherweight champion, Brandon Figueroa will look to defend his temporary belt against Jessie Magdaleno in his 27th professional fight. Figueroa, 24-1-1, is the favorite to retain his title against the 29-2 Magdaleno in a bout that will stream on Amazon Prime Video with Premier Boxing Champions.

Since suffering the first loss of his career in 2021, Figueroa has won two straight fights, beating both Carlos Castro and Mark Magsayo. Should he pick up a third consecutive win, he would look to be the next challenger for the undisputed 126-pound champion, Rey Vargas.