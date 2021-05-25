Who is Brian Maxwell, former MMA fighter boxing ex-NFL Chad Johnson on the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather undercard?

Brian Maxwell and Chad Johnson are the latest additions to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul event.

The June 6 card, set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, is looking more stacked by the day. The fight between BKFC veteran Brian Maxwell and former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is expected to be a four or six-rounder boxing match.

Brian Maxwell first shared the news with a local podcast in Roanoke, Virginia called Ten Minutes of Truth by Shawn Barksdale. ESPN and Bare Knuckle FC later confirmed the news.

Who is Brian Maxwell?

Born on August 16, 1987, Brian Maxwell is a 33-year-old mixed martial artist fighting Rocky Mount, Virginia. Turning professional MMA fighter in 2016, Brian Maxwell has four fights on his pro-fight record per Sherdog, out of which he has won two and lost two.

Brian Maxwell made his Bare Knuckle debut at BKFC 8 against Jared Warren and lost it via first-round TKO. He next faced Ulysses Diaz and Tee Cummins in Bare Knuckle bouts last year and lost both.

Here's the fight between Brian Maxwell and Ulysses Diaz at BKFC 10, where he was defeated in yet another first-round KO.

Unlike Brian Maxwell, his opponent for the June 6 card is entirely new to the world of combat sports, but he is an athlete all the same.

Chad Javon Johnson, better known as Chad Ochocinco, is a former NFL wide receiver who was picked in round two of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He played 10 NFL seasons for the Bengals before getting traded to the New England Patriots in 2011 and then to the Miami Dolphins. He has also played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League and then for Monterrey Fundidores of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional de México.

Brian Maxwell reveals Jorge Masvidal helped secure the fight

Following the fight's announcement, Brian Maxwell appeared on James Lynch's podcast to discuss the upcoming bout.

When asked if he had any idea how his name came up as a potential opponent for Chad Johnson, Brian Maxwell revealed that Jorge Masvidal might have something to do with it.

"I’m still trying to figure out how many name came up into this. Like I’ve had several conversations with Chad on the phone. He's called me and we texted each other. We had a conversation and he was like my name came up through Jorge Masvidal and someone else. I was like ‘What? Really? How do they know me?’ I was freaked out by that... Of course, I fight for Bare Knuckle and I have a decent following. I feel like I got some star power with Bare Knuckle. I was very grateful they chose me, I’m still trying to figure out how they chose me. But like I said I accepted the fight and we're here and now I get to fight my idol," Brian Maxwell said.

Watch the full interview below: