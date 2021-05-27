Who has the most finishes in UFC history?

Currently, Charles Oliveira has the most finishes in UFC history.

Charles Oliveira’s MMA record stands at 31 wins, 8 losses, and 1 No Contest (NC). Oliveira’s record in the UFC – which comprises the better part of his MMA career – is 19 wins, 8 losses, and 1 NC.

As of this time, Charles Oliveira holds the record for having the most finishes in UFC history (17).

Charles Oliveira has secured finishes in 17 of his 19 UFC wins

Charles Oliveira defeated Darren Elkins via first-round submission in a lightweight bout at UFC Live: Jones vs. Matyushenko (August 1st, 2010). Oliveira then beat Efrain Escudero via third-round submission in a catchweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Marquardt vs. Palhares (September 15th, 2010).

Oliveira's next win came when he bested Eric Wisely via first-round submission in a featherweight bout at UFC on FOX: Evans vs. Davis (January 28th, 2012). 'Do Bronx' then defeated Jonathan Brookins via second-round submission in a featherweight bout at The Ultimate Fighter: Live Finale (June 1st, 2012).

The talented Brazilian MMA stalwart's next win witnessed him beat Andy Ogle via third-round submission in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Mousasi (February 15th, 2014). Charles Oliveira then bested Hatsu Hioki via second-round submission in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Te Huna vs. Marquardt (June 28th, 2014).

This was followed by one of only two wins on Charles Oliveira's UFC resume that weren't finishes. Oliveira defeated Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision in a catchweight bout at The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned Finale (December 12th, 2014).

Oliveira then competed in a rematch with Nik Lentz after their first fight was declared a No Contest (NC). This time around, Oliveira beat Lentz via third-round submission in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Condit vs. Alves (May 30th, 2015).

Charles Oliveira eventually fought and beat Myles Jury via first-round submission in a catchweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2 (December 19th, 2015). Oliveira then beat Will Brooks via first-round submission in a lightweight bout at UFC 210 (April 8th, 2017). Following this, 'Do Bronx' beat Clay Guida via first-round submission in a lightweight bout at UFC 225 (June 9th, 2018).

Oliveira followed this up by defeating Christos Giagos via second-round submission in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Anders (September 22nd, 2018). Oliveira then defeated Jim Miller via first-round submission in a lightweight bout at UFC on FOX: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (December 15th, 2018).

The aftermath of this witnessed Charles Oliveira defeating David Teymur via second-round submission in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 (February 2nd, 2019). Oliveira faced Nik Lentz in their trilogy matchup and beat him via second-round TKO in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Lee (May 18th, 2019).

Charles Oliveira then beat Jared Gordon via first-round KO in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Jacare (November 16th, 2019). Oliveira then defeated Kevin Lee via third-round submission in a catchweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveira (March 14th, 2020).

Charles Oliveira followed this up by defeating Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision in a lightweight bout at UFC 256 (December 12th, 2020). The Jeremy Stephens and Tony Ferguson fights were the only UFC wins that weren't stoppages for Oliveira.

Oliveira's most recent fight saw him beat Michael Chandler via second-round TKO (May 15th, 2021). 'Do Bronx' won the UFC's vacant lightweight championship after beating Chandler.

Charles Oliveira is likely to defend his title against the winner of UFC 264’s headlining fight

The UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021) fight card is scheduled to be headlined by the trilogy fight between MMA megastar Conor McGregor and fellow UFC mainstay Dustin Poirier.

The winner of this fight will likely be given an opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight title that’s currently held by Charles Oliveira. Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in a potential Charles Oliveira vs. McGregor/Poirier matchup? Sound off in the comments.