Who is next in line for Justin Gaethje?

Justin Gaethje and James Vick go toe to toe in a staredown, prior to their fight at UFC Fight Night 135

UFC Fight Night 135 saw a shift in the lightweight division rankings. The main event featured two fighters coming from a different state of circumstances. Justin Gaethje had suffered two consecutive losses prior to his fight against James Vick, who marched into the octagon with four wins on the trot. The fight, however, was one for the ages.

Although Vick had a clear height and reach advantage over his opponent, Gaethje was quick to assess and close the distance. The win came in the favor of Gaethje in the very first round, after a left hook, followed by a looping right hand, sent Vick crashing into the canvas.

Animated Justin Gaethje after putting James Vick to sleep!

Post this win, Gaethje was quick to express what he felt about his state of affairs, in the post-fight interview. Already talking about his next fight, Justin Gaethje announced that he wants to fight ex-interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

With that being said, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Gaethje said that he would even be ready to fight the loser of the main event fight card of UFC 229, between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Let's hear it from the man himself!

Tony Ferguson is set to fight Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 229. Making his return after an accidental ligament tear in his knee area, Ferguson will surely be edging to get back to winning ways, come fight night.

After delivering a devastating punch on James Vick, Gaethje feels like the UFC needs to be using him as an example and wants to talk money. In an interview with MMAjunkie after his win over Vick, this is what he had to say:

“It should get me a business meeting with the UFC. The way I put it on the line, I need all my money up front. And that’s how it should work for people like me.”

With Vick moving down the lightweight rankings from being previously number 10 to now being number 12, Gaethje's stake has only gone on to increase. He has fought four times in the last 13 months and is looking forward towards a well-deserved break, whilst Ferguson and Pettis battle it out in the meantime.

UFC 229 is around the corner and it won't be long until we see what is next for Gaethje.

Could it be Ferguson?

Could it be Khabib or Conor?

Or will we see an unexpected rematch between Justin Gaethje and James Vick?

Well, let's grab on to our seats, and watch it all unfold!