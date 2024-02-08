Who is Jamaine Ortiz's promoter? All about Jimmy Burchfield

Jamaine Ortiz is set to challenge Teofimo Lopez for the super lightweight title. The event will take place on Feb. 8, 2024, at the Michelob Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A potential win over Lopez would catapult Ortiz into the higher echelons of the boxing world. No one would be happier than his promoter James AKA Jimmy Burchfield if he pulls it off.

Burchfield is a boxing promoter from Providence, Rhode Island, USA. He acquired his promoter's license in 1992 and has been the president and CEO of his promotion, Classic Entertainment and Sports, ever since. According to BoxRec, Burchfield has promoted 190 boxing events, mainly in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The veteran promoter has been credited for keeping boxing alive in Connecticut, and by default, in New England. A few years ago, Burchfield also started his MMA promotion company under the Classic Entertainment and Sports umbrella, which created a favorable environment for the relatively younger sport’s growth in the region. However, boxing is the primary focus of his combat sports career.

Over the years, Burchfield has groomed and promoted several championship boxers like Vinny Pazienza, Chad Dawson, and Peter Manfredo Jr., among others. In September 2023, he received the NABF Promoter of the Year award.

Ortiz is one of the high-profile boxers that Burchfield has promoted. In a recent interview with Boxing News 24X7, Burchfield spoke about what motivates him to keep working in this field:

“What’s going to happen this Thursday, with Jamaine Ortiz winning the world championship, that’s what drives me. Getting a fighter, turning him pro, putting every effort into it to bring him up the mountain, that’s my motivation.” [H/T Boxing News 24X7]

Apart from being a boxing and MMA promoter, Burchfield is a founding partner in the Rhode Island-based law firm D’Amico Burchfield LLP and has run the practice for the last 34 years.

Jamaine Ortiz is a sizeable underdog heading into the Teofimo Lopez fight

The title shot against Teofimo Lopez is the biggest opportunity of Jamaine Ortiz’s professional boxing career so far. However, the oddsmakers favor Lopez to retain the title on Feb. 8.

According to the betting odds, Lopez is a -1000 favorite heading into the fight while Ortiz is a +600 underdog. ‘The Technician’ suffered the first professional loss of his career against Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2022. Meanwhile, Lopez defeated Lomachenko to become the lightweight champion in 2020.