Who is Justin Bonner? Everything you need to know about the MMA fighter

Justin Bonner is a retired MMA fighter hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada. Popularly known by his monicker 'The Pirate,' Bonner fought five times as an amateur at two different MMA promotions. While he never competed in the UFC, Justin Bonner fought in the Tuff-N-Uff and KOTC promotions.

According to official records, Bonner has an amateur record of 1-4, and he last fought Shane Johnson at Tuff-N-Uff: Beauties And Beasts in January 2012, losing the fight via unanimous decision. Before that, Mike Hernandez secured a first-round submission against 'The Pirate' at KOTC: Future Legends 3 in September 2011.

Bonner last tasted victory against Jeff Beck at KOTC: Future Legends in March 2011, managing to secure a second-round knockout against his opponent. The win snapped his two-fight losing slide. In other fights, he faced defeats against fighters like Jesse Bowler and Charles Lee.

Interestingly, Bonner also worked as a union construction worker between 2006 and 2013. However, the welterweight contender couldn't continue his career as an iron worker due to being thoroughly committed to mixed martial arts at the same time.

Watch Bonner take on Charles Lee in his second amateur MMA outing below: