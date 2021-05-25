Who is Mike Rashid, the former boxer calling Jake Paul out for a $2 million fight?

Jake Paul seems to have no dearth of public figures calling him out.

Every other day, there is one known face or another who dishes out a challenge to the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, showing that his somewhat juvenile marketing tactics to get people to talk about him are working for the most part.

The latest celebrity to call out Jake Paul is Mike Rashid, a former boxer with one professional win on his record.

Who is Mike Rashid?

Born March 14, 1979, Mike Rashid is a former amateur boxer currently working as a power bodybuilder and online fitness guru from the United States. His only professional win came against Darius Taylor in February 2018 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City with a first-round KO.

Watch the fight below:

Mike Rashid came 7th in the 2013 WBFF Worlds in Las Vegas.

He is also the author of the Overtraining series of e-books and has several entrepreneurial ventures successfully thriving under his leadership.

Competing in his first boxing bout at the age of 12, Mike Rashid went on to win several bronze gloves, silver gloves, and two National Golden Gloves before switching to bodybuilding and powerlifting. He is the CEO and co-founder of Ambrosia Nutraceutical supplements alongside two other industry leaders, Marc Lobliner and Sean Torbati. Rashid is also the CEO and founder of fitness gear and clothing company Alpha Academy Apparel and the CEO of Interstellar Media. He is associated with a few other companies as a shareholder.

While writing this article, Mike Rashid has 1.34M followers on his YouTube channel, where he shares advice with his followers pertaining not only to fitness but lifestyle and motivation as well.

Mike Rashid calls Jake Paul out for a 2-million dollar fight

On his latest podcast, Mike Rashid called Jake Paul out and offered to put a million dollars of his own money in the bout. He urged 'The Problem Child' to do the same in a winner-takes-all stipulation.

"I want to get to Jake Paul, because I am calling him out. I wanna fight him. It's official... I am willing to put up a million dollars of my own money and I am asking him to do the same. Winner takes all, or we can negotiate whatever, but I am willing to do that. It's a two million dollar pot. I was reading the numbers, he hasn't received that for a fight. He got a little under $700,000 for sparking Ben Askren. So, you can potentially double up - more than double - your biggest payday," Mike Rashid said.

Mike Rashid hinted at a return to the boxing ring in February 2020, but it never came to fruition. Perhaps he will be the one to make a comeback and put a halt to Jake Paul's meteoric rise to the top.