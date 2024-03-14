Who is Rosalinda Rodriguez? Undefeated American set for BKFC Fight Night: Miami

Rosalinda Rodriguez is an undefeated professional boxer who will compete on BKFC Fight Night: Miami tomorrow night (Mar. 15).

BKFC is home to all sorts of fighters and styles. While fighters such as Mike Perry are known for their days in the UFC, they've also signed a few boxers over the years. The bare-knuckle boxing promotion has even dabbled in influencer fighting, signing Bryce Hall last year.

Tomorrow, they will hold a BKFC Fight Night in Miami, Florida. Set for the card is the promotional debut of one 'Venom'. Rodriguez won a prospects bout last August, scoring a victory over Cristina Crist. The win impressed David Feldman enough to sign the women's fighter on the spot.

While that was Rosalinda Rodriguez's first fight in bare-knuckle, she's no stranger to boxing. The 37-year-old currently holds an undefeated 13-0 record in professional boxing, first beginning her career in 2015. While the record is solid on paper, Rodriguez hasn't faced a lot of great competition.

In her boxing career, 'Venom' has won two regional championships, though. Rodriguez claimed the NABF bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win over Noemi Bosques in 2016. Later, she won the WIBA bantamweight title in 2019 with another decision victory, this time over Shelly Barnett. It's worth noting that she didn't defend either title.

What other boxers have competed in BKFC besides Rosalinda Rodriguez?

Rosalinda Rodriguez will join some great company with her BKFC debut later this week.

While 'Venom' isn't the most accomplished boxer, her 13-0 record speaks for itself. However, BKFC has had some extremely accomplished boxers compete in the bare-knuckle ring over the years.

Back in June 2019, Paulie Maliganaggi moved to BFKC for a grudge match with Artem Lobov. 'The Magic Man' was famously a sparring partner for Conor McGregor back in 2017 and developed a feud with the Irishman and his team.

'The Russian Hammer' famously handed Maliganaggi an upset loss. Others, including former WBO light welterweight champion Mike Alvarado, suffered losses. That being said, one man has found tremendous success.

Austin Trout faced the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Miguel Cotto in his prime. However, 'No Doubt' headed to BFKC last year and scored two victories over Diego Sanchez and Luis Palamino. The win over the latter gave him the company's welterweight title.

Rosalinda Rodriguez will hope to have that same success in her promotional debut against Monica Franco later this week.