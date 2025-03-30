“Who's got a chin like that guy" - When Joe Rogan rained praises on Daniel Cormier's toughness while breaking down now-deceased fighter's KO power

Joe Rogan lauded Daniel Cormier's unbreakable toughness while breaking down Glover Teixeira's clash with the late Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson at UFC 202.

Ad

Rogan, who was part of the commentary team for UFC 202 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, witnessed Johnson deliver a brutal 13-second knockout of Teixeira to secure the victory.

The podcaster was amazed by the knockout and highlighted how rare it was for a fighter to withstand Johnson’s power. He pointed out Cormier as one of the few exceptions, recalling their previous matchups where Cormier showcased his determination and toughness. Rogan said:

Ad

Trending

“There's a level he's at that no one else is at. It's an 'I touch you, you go to sleep' level. I mean, you can't take a few shots and you know what I mean?. The only one who's been able to is Cormier. I mean, give props to Daniel Cormier because who's got a chin like that guy? My God. And then you see Glover out cold, wakes up, and tries to grapple with Dan Miragliotta, like thinks the fight is still going on just on pure instinct. Wow. That's a terrifying man. No one's been able to do that to Glover.”

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (1:45):

Ad

‘DC’ and Johnson squared off for the first time at UFC 187, where the former two-division champion endured punishment from ‘Rumble’ but managed to submit him in the third round via rear-naked choke to secure the victory. The pair met again at UFC 210, and the outcome was no different.

Joe Rogan praised Daniel Cormier's dominance and character

In episode #2245 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan praised Daniel Cormier, highlighting both his dominance as a fighter and his personality outside the octagon. Rogan said:

Ad

“Daniel was a light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion. He was a two-division world champion and was dominating in a weight class in Strikeforce that he didn’t even belong in – heavyweight. He’s like 5-(foot)-11 – he’s not a big guy.”

He added:

“He’s just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. He dominated two different divisions. He was a killer. The nicest f*cking guy you’d ever meet in your life. If you were hanging around him, you would never believe that he could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head.”

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan’s comments below (1:39:58):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.