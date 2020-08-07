Who’s next For Stamp Fairtex after her Dominant win At ONE: NO SURRENDER?

Last Friday, ONE Championship reignited the martial arts world with ONE: NO SURRENDER, the promotion’s first flagship event in nearly five months. The stacked card in Bangkok, Thailand, saw Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against Petchdam "The Baby Shark" Petchyindee Academy and Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy retain his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex. Meanwhile, the event also featured a dominant showing from arguably the top female striker in ONE Championship – ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp Fairtex dismantled teen star, Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen, in their atomweight mixed martial arts contest, picking up an easy first-round TKO stoppage and proving that she's ready for tougher competition.

But who could be next? Before we answer that question, let's examine how the striking queen reached this stage.

Stamp Fairtex made her mixed martial arts debut during 2018 in ONE Warrior Series, scoring a head-kick knockout win over Rashi Shindi.

The following year, she snagged her first submission against Asha Roka at ONE: DREAMS OF GOLD, where she finished her foe via rear-naked choke in the third round.

At that point, it seemed the woman from Rayong, Thailand, was ready for a bigger test, and she got it in Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen at ONE: MASTERS OF FATE in 2019. While Stamp Fairtex won that contest, it was the first time an opponent took her the distance.

It was also the last time.

The Fairtex representative made quick work of her next rival, Puja "The Cyclone" Tomar, at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW in 2020. That victory led to Friday's contest, where Stamp used devastating ground-and-pound, nudging her mixed martial arts record to 5-0.

So, again - who could be next for Stamp Fairtex? One name that could give Stamp Fairtex a tougher challenge is Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan.

While Jihin's competed in just two more mixed martial arts bouts than Stamp, she’s also faced tougher competition.

Advertisement

Along with her own win over Tomar, “Shadow Cat” has defeated Priscilla Hertati “Thatie” Lumban Gaol, Jenny “Lady GoGo” Huang, and Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres.

Additionally, Jihin went the distance with both #5-ranked atomweight contender Gina “Conviction” Iniong and #1-ranked atomweight contender Denice “The Menace Fairtex” Zamboanga, narrowly losing by split decision to the former and dropping a unanimous decision to the latter.

That extra experience could trouble Stamp Fairtex, but if the Pattaya-based superstar overcomes “Shadow Cat’s” ground game and striking arsenal, she would make a strong case for challenging a top-five contender in ONE Championship's atomweight rankings.

Download the ONE Super App for more martial arts action.