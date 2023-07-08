Who is Shadasia Green? Undefeated boxer added to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Super middleweight champion Shadasia Green has been added to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' signed 'The Sweet Terminator' earlier this year, ahead of his return against Tommy Fury. To his credit, Paul has only signed a few names but has nailed them thus far, with Ashton Sylve and Amanda Serrano being Most Valuable Promotions' only other two signings.

Nonetheless, Green has now been added to Paul's return against Nate Diaz in August. There, the women's super middleweight champion will face Olivia Curry, a middleweight holding a 7-1 record. For all intents and purposes, this is a squash match on paper.

It's understandable, as Jake Paul sees something in Shadasia Green. Holding a 12-0 professional record, she's coming off a dominant knockout win over Elin Cederros in February. That was the biggest victory of her career to date, battering the former champion to earn WBC gold.

Nonetheless, the hard-hitting New Jersey native will return to the ring in August to try and score another massive win. Holding 11 knockout wins in 12 contests, Green is one of the harder hitters in women's boxing. Having not seen the scorecards since her third pro fight in 2019, her power is undeniable.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Who else is on the card?

The addition of Shadasia Green continues to make Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz even better.

The two stars will headline a DAZN pay-per-view event next month in Dallas, Texas. For Paul, it'll be his first contest since his upset loss to Tommy Fury in February. Meanwhile, the boxing match will be Diaz's first, although, he's no stranger to combat sports.

Nonetheless, just four weeks away from the event, the undercard is now being filled out. Slated for the co-main event is a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy. 'The Real Deal' won their first outing in 2019 by unanimous decision, and will now look to go 2-0 in the series.

However, there's a little something for everyone on this card. Also slated for the undercard is a fun eight-rounder between UFC veterans Jeremy Stephens and Chris Avila. The latter has become a staple of Jake Paul undercards, previously defeating Dr. Mike last October.

Meanwhile, 'Lil Heathen' fought to a draw against Jose Aldo in April in his boxing debut. While the card itself is still being filled out, it appears to be one of the better events to look forward to in 2023.

