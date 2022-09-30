Who took home the $50,000 bonuses at ONE 161?

ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs. Tawanchai turned out to be even better than advertised.

The main event featured the crowning moment of new ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, as he ended the dominant reign of Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

In the lead card, Rodrigo Marrello proved why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the submission grappling scene, while Tiffany Teo made a massive statement in her new division.

Roman Kyrklia, meanwhile, set up a rubber match with a familiar foe.

Apart from raising their stocks in their respective divisions, these three victors were also rewarded handsomely for bringing excitement with their spectacular performances.

The promotion, of course, started handing out a $50,000 performance bonus earlier this year. Without further ado, let’s recall how these magnificent fighters won the big bucks.

#3. Rodrigo Marello (ONE Submission Grappling)

Rodrigo Marello announced his entry to the ONE’s bantamweight submission grappling scene in a huge way. The Brazilian grappling ace took on Russia’s Ruslan Bagdasarian in a classic BJJ versus sambo clash of styles.

The fighters’ respective entrances ended up much longer than the entire fight. The second match of the lead card was over in a jiffy after Marrello swiftly executed what he was set to do all along.

‘Diguinho’ dropped to the mat and quickly got a hold of Bagdasarian’s leg. He immediately latched on to his favorite submission, the straight ankle lock, and cranked it like no tomorrow. A visibly anguished Bagdasarian tapped furiously, effectively ending the match at just 15 seconds. ‘Diguinho’ etched his name in the record books by notching the fastest win in the promotion's submission grappling history.

Watch Marello’s frightening BJJ skills below:

Prior to the fight, Marello predicted that he’d finish the contest with a leg lock in two minutes. He got it done much quicker and went home $50,000 richer.

#2. Tiffany Teo (MMA)

There’s a new contender in the women’s atomweight ranks, and her name is Tiffany Teo. It didn’t take long for ‘No Chill’ to put the entire division on notice, as she disposed of Ritu ‘The Indian Tigress’ Phogat in less than a round in her 115-pound debut.

On the feet, Teo used her reach advantage to perfection, peppering Phogut with kicks and punches from a safe distance. However, once the fight hit the mat, that’s where she truly shined. Teo, a former boxer, managed to outgrapple a Commonwealth Wrestling gold medalist. She took Phogat’s back and kept threatening her with submissions.

At one point, the ‘Indian Tigress’ was about to slip out of the position until Teo locked in a beautiful body triangle to keep her in place. From that point on, it was the beginning of the end for Phogat. Teo sunk in a deep rear naked choke, forcing the tap with just eight seconds remaining in the round.

Watch the tap below:

Speaking to Mitch Chilson after her big win, Teo was confident that her performance was worth the extra $50,000. She was spot on and took home the second bonus of the evening.

#1. Roman Kyrklia (kickboxing)

Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kyrklia added another entry to his growing highlight reel – a right roundhouse kick worth $50,000.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian powerhouse advanced to the finals of the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world Grand Prix by demolishing Guto Inocente in less than a round.

The two behemoths traded powerful shots early on, with Kryklia getting the better of the exchanges. Guto, struggling to reach his taller opponent’s chin the entire time, finally managed to close the distance. However, he met his demise after absorbing a right hook to the temple, which sent him face planting to the canvass.

Kyrklia walked away, thinking it was the end of the match, but the tough Brazilian survived the standing count. The Gridin gym fighter pressed the action immediately and went high with a massive right head kick that landed squarely on Guto’s jaw. Despite Guto’s protests, the referee stopped the fight and prevented him from taking further damage.

Watch the finish below:

The win, meanwhile, guarantees Kyrklia a rubber match against Iraj Azizpour, who also won his own semifinal match against Bruno Chaves earlier.

