Who won the UFC fight last night (October 9, 2021)?

Marina Rodriguez defeated Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 194 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It was a classic grappler vs. striker showdown. Dern kept attempting takedowns, while Rodriguez threw lethal strikes.

Except for the second round, Dern wasn't able to get on top of her opponent for a large amount of time. She was constantly struck by Rodriguez's punches and kicks. The No.6-ranked women's strawweight was the deserved winner in the end.

The co-main event pitted former Ring of Combat welterweight champion Randy Brown against former NFC welterweight titleholder Jared Gooden, who missed weight by three pounds.

After gaining the upper hand in the opening round, Brown displayed versatility in the second with timely hooks, kicks and uppercuts. The last five minutes were no different as Brown executed a brilliant flying knee and closed out the hard-hitting encounter with a unanimous decision victory.

Flyweight contenders Matheus Nicolau and Tim Elliott were part of the most closely-contested bout of the evening. No.11-ranked Nicolau came from behind to edge past No.9 contender Elliot.

Meanwhile, Mariya Agapova got the better of Sabina Mazo in a heavily one-sided women's flyweight bout. Agapova continuously dipped in-and-out of range, while Mazo was unable to put up any sort of offense despite making consistent moves forward.

Eventually, Agapova knocked down her opponent with a hard punch and locked in a rear-naked choke for the win.

The main card opened with a bantamweight clash between Chris Gutierrez and Felipe Colares. Gutierrez launched kicks early on to unsettle his opponent. However, Colares applied pressure and pushed his rival into the fence.

Gutierrez was good with his counter-attacks, consistently catching Colares with quick strikes. In the end, Gutierrez claimed the win and extended his unbeaten streak to six bouts.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez main card results

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Welterweight: Randy Brown def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau def. Tim Elliot via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Women's flyweight: Mariya Agapova def. Sabina Mazo via third-round (0:53) submission (rear-naked choke)

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez def. Felipe Colares via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez preliminary card results

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov def. Jared Vanderaa via second-round (4:43) TKO (punches)

Featherweight: Damon Jackson def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Women's strawweight: Lupita Godinez def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round (4:14) submission (armbar)

Lightweight: Steve Garcia def. Charlie Ontivero via second-round (1:51) TKO (punches)

