Why Janet Todd and Rocky Ogden are certifiable Beach Bums

Martial artists who love a good beach after training.

Here's how ONE Super Series World Champion, Janet Todd and martial arts superstar Rocky Ogden spend their time off cage

Janet Todd

There is nothing like the sound of waves crashing against the shore and the felling of the warm sun on your face, especially after a long day of martial arts training. That is exactly how ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet “JT” Todd and former strawweight World Title contender Rocky Ogden cap off their intense days at the gym.

Born and raised in Hermosa Beach, California, “JT” certainly knows how to spend her time by the coast.

When the woman who recently defeated two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex is not honing her skills in “the art of eight limbs,” she enjoys skating along the seafront with her significant other.

“[Hermosa Beach] is where my husband and I like to spend our time. He has a one-wheel, I have a booster board, so we skate down all the way to the next pier, which is in Manhattan Beach,” Todd said.

Don’t let the name fool you. Manhattan Beach represents nothing of the city on the east that everyone has come to know.

“When the beach looks this pretty, you can’t stay away. There is nothing better than having the sun in your face, and there’s always something calming about watching the waves coming in and out and listening to it.”

Ogden, who recently tested his mettle against ONE Strawweight World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, is another certifiable beach lover.

Ever since he moved to Australia’s Gold Coast to hone his striking craft under Muay Thai icon John Wayne Parr, the beach has been one of his go-to destinations.

“I’ve always been an outdoor kid, but probably the last five years I’ve really gone to the beach most days,” he said.

“Living on the Gold Coast, we have some of the nicest beaches there is and some of the best surf, so whether it’s just going to get a tan and swim and getting away from reality, or going out for a surf, it’s always refreshing getting in the water.

“It always makes me feel happier and satisfied with my day.”

