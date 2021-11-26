Why Kang Ji Won is a dangerous fight for Buchecha's second MMA bout

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus Almeida, more fondly known as ‘Buchecha’, returns to the circle at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3rd in Singapore, prepared to impress the mixed martial arts world once again.

In Almeida's MMA debut back in September, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon finished fellow Brazilian fighter Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva at 2:55 of the opening frame via north-south choke, marking his first victory in the cage.

'Buchecha' used his brute grappling power from the opening bell, shooting for an immediate takedown before controlling the rest of the match from the canvas. Silva just did not have the skills and power to escape Buchecha’s hold on the ground. And even when he tried, 'Buchecha' unloaded heavy knees and strikes to make sure Silva lacked an escape route.

Now, with his MMA debut done and dusted, 'Buchecha' is ready to step up in competition and take on the dangerous South Korean 'The Mighty Warrior' Kang Ji Won. Interestingly, Won has ragdolled all his opponents since his MMA debut in October 2018, knocking out five of them inside the first round.

'Buchecha' may have made a resounding statement in his debut against Silva, but Won is no doubt a far more legitimate threat compared to the veteran Silva. With ONE Championship gold on his mind, 'Buchecha' is happy to keep on fighting bigger and better names if it eventually lands him a shot at Arjan Bhullar’s ONE heavyweight world title.

Kang Ji Won will serve as the perfect litmus test for the Brazilian's credentials. But the glaring question remains. Is Kang Ji Won going to prove too much for Buchecha to handle?

'Buchecha' has to deal with Kang’s power, speed, and aggression

Against Kang, 'Buchecha' faces an opponent who packs a lot of power in his punches. When Kang senses an opening, he throws power shots in volume. 'Buchecha' needs to be weary of these haymakers, because the South Korean has gotten every opponent he has faced in his career out of the cage early.

The Brazilian must avoid getting clipped by Kang Ji Won’s wild power shots or risk being finished in the first round - just like all of Kang’s other opponents.

Won is very light on his feet too, and he circles his opponent before bull-rushing his way into enemy territory with kicks and strikes. For a heavyweight athlete, Won seems pretty agile and nimble.

However, if Buchecha can dodge Won’s shots and capitalize on the opportune moment to shoot for the takedown, he could leave Won in a very dangerous spot. The latter does not have the best takedown defense or grappling skills with his back on the canvas, so 'Buchecha' will be very comfortable in those exchanges.

As much of a threat as Won is, no heavyweight contender in the division can hold a candle to Buchecha’s grappling expertise. 'Buchecha' is considered one of the most accomplished submission grapplers in history, and he wants to prove just that at ONE: Winter Warriors.

Kang Ji Won had no trouble finishing two elite wrestlers

‘The Mighty Warrior’ may not have extensive grappling skills, but in his two fights in ONE Championship, the South Korean behemoth wiped the floor with two high-level wrestlers.

In his promotional debut, Won rained elbows and hammerfists into Mehdi Barghi’s temple, securing the victory by TKO with only 10 seconds remaining in the first round. In his second match, he uncorked a devastating left hook to Amir Aliakbari’s jaw to close the fight in under two minutes.

However, he was rocked by Aliakbari’s shot early in that contest, and he was taken down to the ground one too many times against Barghi. These could be some flaws that Buchecha can take advantage of when he goes to war against Won.

'Buchecha' never gives away an easy position once he traps his opponent on the canvas. Though Won may have reversed some of Barghi’s control on the mat, that won’t happen with 'Buchecha'. The Brazilian’s knowledge in the grappling arts always allows him to stay one step ahead of his rival, even against far stronger opponents like Won.

With that said, Won is still very much a dangerous fight for 'Buchecha' in his second appearance on the global stage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Should 'Buchecha' push the pace of the contest and land takedowns or trips on ‘The Mighty Warrior’ very early on, he could leave the circle with his second win and be the first fighter to wreck the South Korean's perfect streak.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by David Andrew