Will UFC find the next Conor McGregor in Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion Jack Cartwright?

Jack Cartwright

Every organization from the lowest of lows in the regional circuits, to the big mighty UFC, are always keeping their eyes open for talent - or at least they say they are. While there's no official agreement in place between the UFC and either Invicta or Cage Warriors; become a champion there, and you're almost guaranteed a spot in the UFC.

Obviously, the most famous Cage Warriors import was Conor McGregor. The next fighter that might make that jump is undefeated Bantamweight Champion, Jack Cartwright. Jack grabbed that title when he swept through their one night 135-tournament. He presently sits at 7-0 and makes his first title defense this weekend. To top it off, it's in his hometown of Manchester England. That's a major home-field advantage, as well as a lot of pressure to continue his red hot streak. The 25-year-old Croatian, Manuel Bilic is a solid fighter that should test him, especially if there's a lot of clinching and dirty boxing. The fight main events CW-112.

The SBG Manchester and Team Colosseum fighter is the definition of a finisher with four first-round submissions and three first-round KO's. The longest he's gone in any of those fights is 3:31, so he's yet to be truly tested and put in danger. However, count his amateur fights and he's 9-0.

If he picks up the 8th finish, let alone one in the opening round, Jack's a virtual lock to face a ranked (albeit a lower-ranked) 135er for the UFC. A fighter like Song Yadong, Cody Stamann, or even a Cody Garbrandt, could welcome him to the big leagues.

Being that he doesn't cut a ton of weight, there's the comparison that every CW champ at 135 and 145 goes through; can he do what McGregor did. So it's very likely when and if he decides the time is right to come States side, he'd go straight to 145 lbs.

Next, his relaxed persona his in cage best asset is his patience. He quickly lulls you into his type of game and finishes you as fast as a cobra strike. Whether that would translate into UFC success is anyone's guess. He has, however, tried not to allow himself to think about making that next move; preferring to worry about what's in front of him this moment.

That might be what differentiates him from a lot of other fighters, but as far as it goes, he might be the one that stands out when UFC finally does come calling.