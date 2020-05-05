Win, lose or draw: Where does Dominick Cruz go from here

Dominick Cruz

The Dominator, Dominick Cruz, is at the crossroads of his career with each possible outcome bringing something different to his future inside the octagon.

Granted, if push comes to shove and his hand on a bible, the 35-year-old knows his remaining time as an active fighter is dwindling. The talent level at the lighter classes isn't what it once was. There are now some serious killers there. And Cruz's age is a factor as well. His body has been through more than most in MMA history.

Yes, he's making a tough comeback. Four years away from competitive action and to step in against a champion is a tall ask. Especially, since it's Henry Cejudo. He's one of the most talented all-around fighters in the game. If there was ever a time where a veteran needed to be sly and rely on the knowledge, it's this fight. So what would, could, or should be the next steps for the former WEC and two-time UFC Bantamweight champion.

With A Win

It might just put the UFC on its head. Not that it's impossible, just that it's so highly improbable. It might just put him a tick over Demetrious Johnson as all-time best in lightweight divisions. Then again with a loss, it puts Cejudo there.

This is a legacy fight, with the winner jumping Mighty Mouse in essence. Going back to the days in WEC, Cruz was riding a 13-fight win streak till Cody Garbrandt danced around him. If there's anyone who's done their homework on an opponent, it is Cruz. So, he will be very well prepared. But seeing him stop Henry's wrestling would be a true game of chess.

A decisive win sets up a slew of challenges. And if the rumor mill is correct; TJ Dillashaw coming off his USADA suspension might get the first crack. A close win and you can easily figure out they'd run it back.

With A Loss

Cruz may very well just hang up the gloves right there. Whether it's close or decisive. And depending on how the UFC handles post-fight events, it would be a shame if it wasn't his fellow broadcaster Joe Rogan doing his last ever interview inside the octagon as a fighter. It would be an honor that he is due. He still would have his hands full though. He helps train some fighters at Alliance MMA. Cruz is one of the best analysts in the game and is working on his show as well. He had a go at featherweight for two years and probably wouldn't want to deal with those killers either.

With A Draw/ No Contest

In this scenario, it's easy to see he'd keep on rolling along. And he'd most likely have a great argument to keep fighting. If the judges say too close to call, lace them up for career fight 26. And they'd be able to sell a lot of names too. Besides, all the "fan worthy" opponents. You can do a Jose Aldo fight. The Rafael Assuncao bout had been talked about to death at one point. Revive that so there is the reason for Cruz to continue to push forward.

The reason this was booked was for money. Endeavor needs it, and lots of it badly. Any other name and MMA fans would be making a much louder outcry about title injustice.

Four years away after a bad loss and he is unranked. Cruz is an original when it comes to the MMA world. But the sands in his hourglass are dwindling. With Cejudo not having devastating knockout power this won't look like a young lion tearing up an old one. But the mental abilities may make the fight look like a cat playing with a mouse.