Darren Till vs Stephen Thompson: 5 Talking points

Can Darren Till outstrike Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thomson's Karate?

ANAND THUMBAYIL 25 May 2018

Darren 'The Gorilla' Till will face his biggest test against Thompson

Darren Till is about to face the biggest test of his career against Stephen Thompson in UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is a striker with some super-evolved Karate background, he started training at age of three under his father's supervision.

Wonderboy's father, Ray Thompson was a professional kickboxer and owned a karate school in South Carolina Thompson.

Karate Kid defying gravity.

He started competing in kickboxing and karate at the age of 15 and is undefeated through 37 amateur and 57 professional kickboxing matches.

The Undefeated Darren Till is the fighting pride of Liverpool and is coming after a big win against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Till has strong Muay Thai background which makes this fight is more interesting due to the dogma prevailing in the combat world that Muay Thai being the kryptonite of Karate.

A fight which involves high-level striking is hard to predict, but some of the critical factors which can determine the result of this fight are given here.

#5 The Age Factor

It is correct to say that 'Age of fighters' has been a constant topic of conversation at recent UFC events.

Cerrone was a decade older with twice as many fights when he faced Till and maybe that would have also contributed to the conclusion of the fight.

Many ignore age and the number of fights when it comes to MMA, skill is obviously more important than age but age also matter alike other quantifiable aspects such as reach and height.

At 35 years of age, wonderboy is at the top of his game and a decade older than his opponent Till who is 25 years old.

Wonderboy has clearly attained the saturation of his skill development and will be facing a young and evolving Till.

This fight can speak a lot about Wonderboy's present capabilities and can be critical in determining his future inside the division.