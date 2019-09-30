WWE/AEW Rumors: Cain Velasquez in talks with signing for two major wrestling promotions

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

Cain Velasquez hasn't exactly hidden his love for pro wrestling. He revealed to Ariel Helwani recently that after seeing WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 live, he decided that pro wrestling was something that he simply needed to try.

And try he has, as he has now made a couple of successful appearances with AAA - wrestling under a Luchador mask. He has received praise as well, with his athleticism naturally helping out the former UFC Heavyweigh Champion.

However, he may be aking another huge step in the wrestling world. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via ESPN), Velasquez is now in talks with two major wrestling promotions - AEW and WWE.

Which deal is more likely to come through?

On first glance, it would appear as though a deal with AEW would be likely. The reason for this is that they have a tie-up with AAA, the promotion where Velasquez has wrestled twice and they have a "talent sharing" agreement of sorts.

However, don't rule out the possibility of WWE. While Velasquez would likely want to thrive on a smaller stage first, there's little doubt that WWE would be interested in him. After all, he did go and train at the Performance Center many months ago and seemed to be able to keep up.

If he does go to WWE, it would be interesting to see how he would be handled. It's very unlikely that he would be at NXT, though he would be a big boost given that it's now a live show on the USA Network.

Either way, the bigger question now is as to whether he will return to the Octagon and UFC. He's still under contract with multiple fights left in the deal. He has openy stated his desire to return to the Octagon as well.

