MMA News: CM Punk challenged for an MMA fight

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 299 // 11 Sep 2018, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

Since his loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 earlier this year, CM Punk has been written off by most MMA fans and pundits, and it seemed like his career in MMA was over.

But, now, Punk has been challenged to an MMA fight by English MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers, who has a 4-0 record in his short MMA career.

In case you didn't know...

Chalmers is a television personality who has appeared on shows like Geordie Shore, but made a transition to the world of mixed martial arts late last year, with his first fight against Greg Jenkins.

In his four fights for BAMMA and Bellator (3 in BAMMA and 1 in Bellator), Chalmers has won all four bouts convincingly in round 1. His last fight was at Bellator 200 at the Wembley Arena against Ash Griffiths, where he defeated Griffiths in the very first round.

The heart of the matter

Chalmers posted a Tweet following Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani, where the former WWE Superstar said that he's done with pro wrestling, but still sees a career for himself in MMA.

Punk said the following regarding his MMA and UFC career: "I don’t think it’s UFC or bust. But I’m in a weird position. There’s other places out there, but it’s just like - would I go? Should I go? ... I still look at it like the world’s my oyster and I’m fortunate enough to be able to kind of pick and choose. I’ll be the first to admit, you know me, I’m brutally honest - it probably doesn’t make a lot of sense for me to fight in the UFC again, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens." (H/T Cageside Seats for the transcription)

Mike Jackson, who beat Punk, replied to Chalmers' tweet and said that the former WWE Champion is not coming back.

He's not coming back, I can promise you that. https://t.co/QkEry3JwXk — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) September 10, 2018

Chalmers replied to the Tweet and then challenged Jackson to a fight:

Well you will have to do bro 👊🏼 https://t.co/zrNpG89wTQ — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) September 10, 2018

When your ready let me know, here waiting https://t.co/gFhROOsmt3 — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) September 10, 2018

What's next?

It seems that Punk has no interest in WWE, but still has hopes of building a career in MMA, even if it means wrestling away from UFC.