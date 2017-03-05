WWE News: Big Show fires back at Conor McGregor for trash talk against WWE

Big Show hasn't forgotten Conor McGregor's comments about the WWE.

What did the World’s Largest Athlete have to say about Conor McGregor?

What’s the story?

Big Show spoke with Forbes about UFC’s Conor McGregor and some of McGregor’s comments about the WWE. Show said that he was a fan of McGregor, but that his comments might be more hype than substance.

Show was quoted as saying:

“Who's Conor McGregor going to fight? I've dated women bigger than Conor McGregor. He runs his mouth all the time, he's going to knock this person out and he's gonna do that. He reminds me of that little dog that runs around yapping all the time with a cigar in his mouth. In his weight class, he is a monster. What does he weigh? 135?"

In case you didn’t know:

McGregor had made some disparaging comments towards the WWE roster last year where he said that majority of people on the roster were “messed up pussies.”

He singled out certain wrestlers like Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold, but his opinion of the current roster was that he could take them all out if he had to.

"I have thought about [WWE]," McGregor said on the call. "For the most part, I think these guys are pussies, to be honest. They're messed up pussies if you ask me. Fair play to Brock [Lesnar]; he got in and fought, but at the end of the day, he was juiced up to the fucking eyeballs. How can I respect that?”

Earlier this year, McGregor was reportedly in talks with the WWE to make an appearance at WrestleMania 33 but the talks never came to fruition.

The Heart of the matter

Big Show would make further comments about McGregor and said how some of the bigger and stronger wrestlers on the WWE roster like Big E and Braun Strowman would crush him if they had the opportunity.

“He's a little dog that barks, okay, that's cool. He's an amazing athlete in his weight class. An amazing athlete. Now when he starts talking trash to me or Big E Langston or somebody like that, I mean Braun Strowman would floss his teeth with Conor McGregor. I mean please, it's a completely different level. I like Conor McGregor, I love how he runs his yap, but sometimes I mean, that's like me talking about how I'm going to dunk on Shaq. I mean that's completely insane, I have like a 2 inch vertical, you know that."

Here’s the full interview:

What’s next?

McGregor has reportedly denied an offer to work WrestleMania 33, so this is nothing more than Big Show voicing his grievances about the UFC fighter, instead of it being a hint at a potential storyline.

While it would be interesting to see another David vs. Goliath match similar to the Floyd Mayweather match at WrestleMania 24, that is nothing more than wishful thinking at this point.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s too bad McGregor didn’t want to work WrestleMania during his downtime because this would be the perfect chance to do so.

Shaq has reportedly backed out of his planned WrestleMania 33 match with Big Show, so substituting Shaq for an even bigger celebrity would’ve added to the star power of WrestleMania 33.

Also, it would’ve been funny to see Mayweather come at McGregor for following in his footsteps with a match with Big Show at WrestleMania. That twitter exchange alone would’ve been hilarious.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com