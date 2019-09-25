WWE News: Cris Cyborg reveals interest in crossover with the promotion and AEW

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 25 Sep 2019, 11:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg shocked the MMA world, when she announced that after her final contracted UFC fight, she will officially sign with Bellator. She will be reunited with Scott Coker, the promoter of the Strikeforce organization that she was a part of.

As for pro wrestling, Cyborg has never really hidden her interest. A couple of years ago, she lobbied for a SummerSlam match against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, but it didn't pan out and Cyborg blamed Ronda Rousey for being the reason behind that.

In an interview with MMAFighting, Cyborg continued to express her interest in pro wrestling but also revealed her first priority.

"I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling"

Scott Coker reportedly offered Cyborg the best contract in Women's MMA history. It was later revealed that one of the perks of her contract is that it will allow her to go and pursue professional wrestling like she wants to.

When talking to MMAFighting, Cyborg expressed interest over WWE and AEW appearances, saying:

“I love both AEW and WWE and the fans of professional wrestling are always stopping me in the street asking me when I am going to have a wrestling match. If the opportunity presents itself, and the deal makes sense, I would love to challenge myself with pro wrestling.”

She has even teased entering the boxing world as well. However, her priority right now is Bellator, where she is expected to become a champion right off the bat.

“My focus right now is on becoming the only champion in MMA to win all four of the major world titles in the same weight class”

It will be interesting to see how Cyborg handles crossovers. It seems like a pro wrestling debut is inevitable at this point.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!