UFC/WWE News: Controversial UFC fighter says "he will see Vince McMahon soon"

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

What's the story?

Colby Covington is at the peak of his popularity at the moment. The former interim Welterweight Champion put on a dominant performance against Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN 5 and has continued his trend of making outrageous statements in the interviews after the event.

Covington was on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and the #1 ranked Welterweight spoke about going to the WWE and becoming a dual-champion. Covington opened up about his ambitions of making the jump to pro wrestling and to win the WWE Championship.

He even thanked Kurt Angle for letting him use the WWE legend's iconic entrance theme song for his walkout at UFC Newark. Covington also revealed the WWE Superstar who spoke to Angle regarding his proposal to use his theme song.

The UFC Welterweight finally said that he will be talking to Vince McMahon soon and intends to hold both the UFC and WWE titles simultaneously.

In case you didn't know...

Covington may be regarded as one of the most annoying fighters when it comes to the marketing aspect of fights but the American Top Team talent has been successful in walking the talk thus far in his career.

He outclassed Lawler this past weekend and came out with statistics that included 500 total strikes and 20 attempted takedowns. Covington's pace and ingenuity in mixing up various offensive styles were lauded by the fans and pundits after the fight.

However, Covington never shies away from stirring the pot and made an offensive reference to Matt Hughes' train collision in his post-fight interview.

He is now set to face Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title and the two fighters have already been going hammer and tongs despite no date currently set in stone for the clash.

The heart of the matter

During Helwani's MMA Show, Covington sounded optimistic about going back-and-forth between the WWE and UFC and felt that he can pull it off considering Brock Lesnar was also given the chance to do the same.

“It’s true, it’s damn true. We haven’t had that sit-down just yet, but I think they (UFC) are going to realize that it is going to be good for business to be able to crossover, go back and forth. Brock Lesnar did it, so why can’t I do it?”

He gave Kurt Angle a big shout out and also thanked Bobby Lashley - who is also an American Top Team product - for asking the WWE Hall of Famer on his behalf. Covington then went on to state that he would be seeing Vince McMahon soon.

“I got to give Kurt Angle a huge shout out for giving me the blessing to be able to use that song. It’s so generous of him and I am thankful to him. Also to Bobby Lashley for asking Kurt Angle to use the song. Big thanks to those guys and to Vince McMahon I am going to see you soon. I am going to get the WWE belt and this UFC belt, I will be a two-sport champion.”

What's next?

Covington's extravagant shenanigans make him a perfect fit for WWE. However, we're sure Dana White won't entertain the idea of having a contracted fighter of his compete for Vince McMahon's company. Covington can always leap into the world of pro wrestling once he takes a break from MMA or after he retires from the sport for good.

As of now, 'Chaos' would be focused on winning the Welterweight strap from Usman later this year.