WWE News: Hulk Hogan claims that he was offered a spot in the original UFC back in 1990s

09 Feb 2017

Hulk Hogan has been a man always surrounded by controversies. Be it his racist rants or his other shenanigans outside the ring, he has always been an epicenter of controversy. Hulk Hogan has created a new ruckus in the sports industry by claiming that he was offered a spot in the original UFC back in 1993.

Hulk Hogan has been a prominent figure in the history of sports entertainment. His legendary contributions to WWE and WCW is widely known and the huge throng of Hulkamaniacs that he gathered back in the 80s is unforgettable. But, along with fame Hulk Hogan also had an equal share of his own controversies. Recently, he has created a new ruckus by claiming that he was offered a spot in UFC back in the 1990s.

In 1993, a new babe in the world of sports entertainment was born. UFC had its first ever event in 1993. Incidentally enough it took place just few months after The Hulkster left WWE, then WWF. Speaking to Herald Sun, in Melbourne, Hogan claimed that he was offered a spot in UFC at that time but he turned it down.

We looked at it and it was very violent and the referees weren’t stopping the matches and letting guys get beat up when they should have been stopped. So we just didn’t want to have any part of it but it’s become quite a phenomena.

But, Campbell McLaren, one of the co-creators of the UFC, had a different tune to sing though. He tweeted in reply to a fan asking about the matter that Hogan was never offered an opportunity to compete in the inaugural UFC event.

.@SeanRossSapp @ArtDavie @HeymanHustle I call BULLSHIT on Hulk Hogan. I never wanted him in #originalUFC. Who did he talk to? not me. — Campbell McLaren (@campbellcombate) May 4, 2015

Assessing from Campbell’s reaction, one feels that there will be little truth in Hogan’s claim. But, it is also to be noted that in the 1990s and 80s Hogan was one of the most prominent figures in the sports entertainment and UFC might have tried to capitalize on that.

Hulk has once again made himself relevant after being in the obscurity for too long. With WrestleMania drawing near, there have been several speculations as to whether WWE will mend their relationship with WWE and bring back him into the fold. In the following days, there will be a clear picture as to why Hogan has made these claims. We can only wait and see.