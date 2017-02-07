WWE News: Jim Ross talks about chances of Ronda Rousey joining WWE, discusses CM Punk comeback to wrestling

'Good Ol' JR' is of the opinion that Ronda Rousey has a lot more left in the tank.

Ronda Rousey had a Slammy Award-winning segment with The Rock at WM 31

What’s the story?

In a recent conversation with ABC 15, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the circumstances under which UFC fighter Ronda Rousey could join the WWE and a possible return to the pro-wrestling fold for CM Punk.

In case you didn’t know…

Ronda Rousey became the first ever UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in December 2012 and retained the title for a record 1,074 days. Prior to being a mixed martial artist, Rousey practised judo and has represented the United States in the sport. In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she won a bronze medal for her country in judo.

The heart of the matter

According to Jim Ross, Ronda Rousey has still a lot left in her and is highly marketable. He reckoned that although she may not work full-time with the WWE, she can surely work one-off matches at major events. Ross opined that her losses in UFC have no bearing if Rousey wishes to work with the WWE and Vince McMahon is the only person who can make her relevant again.

Here’s what ‘Good Ol’ JR’ told ABC 15:

“I do think she has a lot more left in the tank. I think she's very marketable. I don't think she'd ever go to WWE and be a regular (but) I could see her coming to WWE and doing a big one-off event like at a Wrestlemania or something, without question. Those two losses in a real sport have nothing to do with a fictional sport. (WWE chairman Vince) McMahon is the P.T. Barnum of this era. If anybody can get Ronda Rousey hot, relevant and a must-see, it's Vince. Plus let's not forget she's buddies with The Rock, so there's some synergy there that you would not pass up.”

‘The Voice Of The WWE’ claimed that he may be shocked if CM Punk returns to the WWE but certainly expects him to make a comeback in wrestling perhaps for a promotion like NJPW. In his opinion, McMahon and the WWE may be on top of the heap but other promotions are also making their presence felt so it will be interesting to see what happens in Punk’s case. Ross stated:

“I would be shocked if he came back to WWE. However - and he might disagree with this - I would not be shocked if he came back and did a wrestling gig. Maybe New Japan (Pro Wrestling), something along those lines. McMahon's got the monopoly, and they do a phenomenal job. They're the big dog in the yard, so other dogs now are barking. We'll see how it comes about. I don't think Punk would ever go back to WWE, but I could be wrong. They could hug and make up.”

What next?

The last WWE appearance for Ronda Rousey came at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and with the 33rd edition of the biggest annual event in the WWE calendar around the corner, the iconic UFC fighter could drop by yet again.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With the WWE women’s division going through a purple patch at the moment, it may be the right time for the company to rope in someone like Ronda Rousey as a full-time resource.

