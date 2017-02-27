WWE News: Todd Grisham says he'd love to see Conor McGregor in WWE

Could we ever see the Notorious One in the WWE?

Will McGregor ever make the jump?

What's the story?

As reported by Still Real To Us, former WWE reporter Todd Grisham has stated that he'd love to see Conor McGregor cross over into pro wrestling. Grisham himself has just started working for the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a play-by-play reporter.

In case you didn't know...

The constant links between Conor McGregor and the world of professional wrestling have been going on for well over a year now. The Irishman himself has made comments on it in the past, but we're still no closer to knowing whether or not it'll actually happen. Grisham, meanwhile, has just begun working for the UFC after a stint with ESPN.

The heart of the matter

Grisham recently took part in an interview with Fox Sports, during which he spoke about the McGregor issue.

“Of course. Why not? Ronda Rousey was there last year or the year before last. We saw Floyd Mayweather fight ‘The Big Show’ at WrestleMania. There’s always those big matches, most of them involving the Undertaker and Triple H and the John Cena’s of the world. But there’s usually that one gimmick match or that one memorable moment that involves an outside celebrity or sports star. I’d love to see Conor McGregor cross over to WWE.”

What's next?

As always it'll be a case of wait and see with McGregor, however, it seems as if his immediate attention is still with Floyd Mayweather and the potential for a superfight. If that doesn't happen, there's a string of big time match-ups in the UFC still awaiting him before he decides to call it a day in mixed martial arts.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to hear from Grisham as he was always quite underrated in WWE when he wasn't at the commentary desk that is. When it comes to McGregor, it's one of those things where even if he did make an appearance, none of us would be aware of it beforehand.

The company would probably just have him show up in the front row at an event like WrestleMania, and then go from there. We can't imagine that he'd make the cross over on a permanent basis, and it seems as if it'd be a Ronda Rousey case of one and done. Still, we'd love to see it.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com