WWE News: UFC fighter challenges Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman responds

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 179 // 25 Aug 2019, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar has been challenged to another dream fight

UFC Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal recently took to Twitter to call out former WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. In response to the challenge, Lesnar's WWE advocate Paul Heyman has replied to Gamebred.

Who is Jorge Masvidal?

Currently signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Jorge Masvidal is one of the fastest rising Welterweight fighters in the UFC. Masvidal, who made his UFC debut in 2013 against Tim Means, last competed in the Octagon at UFC 239 when he defeated Ben Askren within 5 seconds with a devastating flying knee.

Masvidal currently also holds wins over the likes of Donald Cerrone and Darren Till. And, at UFC 241, the returning Nate Diaz also challenged the ATT prospect to a potential fight in the near future.

Jorge Masvidal challenges Brock Lesnar

As it turns out, Brock Lesnar's WWE advocate Paul Heyman recently followed Jorge Masvidal on Twitter. Shortly afterward, Masvidal sent out a tweet at Heyman claiming that the UFC Welterweight is coming for Lesnar.

In response to Masvidal, Paul Heyman stated that he is a great admirer of Gamebred's fighting style and equally is a big admirer of his ability to sell fights via his personality, as well.

Thanks for reaching out. Great admirer of your fighting, equally as big an admirer of your ability to sell your fights via your personality and ability to translate that personality through your speaking and general demeanor. #MasvidalVsDiaz #GangstaFight — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 24, 2019

Judging by Heyman's hashtags, it is safe to say that even he is looking forward to the potential Masvidal vs Diaz bout.

Will Brock Lesnar return to the UFC?

Earlier in the year, Brock Lesnar retired from the sport of mixed martial arts and as of now, a return to the UFC seems very unlikely. Therefore, a potential dream fight between Lesnar and Masvidal is obviously not happening anytime soon, as well.

However, we might just witness Lesnar return to the WWE, given that he recently lost the WWE Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. A rematch between Lesnar and Rollins might be upon us in the near future.