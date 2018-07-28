WWE Rumor Mill: WWE possibly signing more MMA stars after Ronda Rousey success

MMA legend Rousey (right) is hailed by many as one of the most successful WWE signings in recent history

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the possibility of WWE hiring more MMA fighters was discussed.

Apparently, in light of how impressive the Four Horsewomen of MMA - Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke have been in WWE thus far, the WWE could look into the prospect of hiring more MMA stalwarts in the days to come.

In case you didn’t know…

Ronda Rousey, a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and MMA icon wrestled her first official WWE match in April of this year, and is now one of the top superstars of WWE’s RAW brand.

On the other hand, Rousey’s friend Shayna Baszler who’s also a former UFC fighter is the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, widely respected for her excellent pro-wrestling skills.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Marina Shafir recently made her WWE debut at an NXT house show, whereas Jessamyn Duke is also expected to wrestle her first official match with the promotion very soon.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez of The Observer noted that a source in WWE revealed a few highly positive details to Alvarez regarding Rousey, Baszler, Shafir and Duke.

Alvarez asserted that the WWE is incredibly impressed with how good the Four Horsewomen of MMA are inside the pro-wrestling ring.

On that note, Alvarez continued about how their success could lead to WWE signing more MMA stars in the future:

“In fact, (sources) said that they were so good they wouldn’t be surprised if WWE would try to feature more on trying to sign MMA stars. Because we’ve got four now, and Ronda Rousey’s great, Shayna Baszler’s great.”

“And apparently, given how long Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke have been training, they’re great (as well).” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Additionally, Alvarez pointed out that great athletes such as MMA competitors who’ve been trained in grappling and striking would be able to make a smooth transition to professional wrestling.

What’s next?

Ronda Rousey is presently set to face WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for the latter’s title at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

