UFC News: Jon Jones fails drug test, stripped of title

Jon 'Bones' Jones has failed a drug test in relation to his recent fight at UFC 214.

The now former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones tested positive for a banned substance in a USADA test regarding his July 29 fight versus Daniel Cormier. Jones has since been suspended and stripped of his championship. The title will now be claimed by Cormier per TMZ, which was the first media outlet to report the story.

UFC officials acknowledged the situation and issued the following statement on their website:

"The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation.

Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward."

Jon Jones' manager also weighed in on the revelations:

We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation. We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him.

