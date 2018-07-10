WWE/UFC News: WWE reportedly unhappy with Brock Lesnar's UFC 226 cameo

Aditya Rangarajan FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 3.81K // 10 Jul 2018, 21:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar's actions were reportedly not well received by the powers that be in the WWE

What's the story?

The WWE management is reportedly unhappy with Brock Lesnar's cameo at UFC 226, where he stepped into the Octagon and shoved UFC dual weight Champion Daniel Cormier, before cutting a profanity-laden promo on his fellow heavyweights.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar made his way out to Octagon side at UFC 226 to witness the Heavyweight fights between knockout artists Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis and the Title fight between LHW king Daniel Cormier and then incumbent Champion Stipe Miocic.

He stepped into the cage after the completion of the main event, where Cormier knocked out Miocic in the first round to win his second UFC Title, to have what was initially intended to be a square off with the winner.

However, things quickly got out of hand as Lesnar shoved DC and cut a profane promo on Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic before signing off with an ominous warning, "DC, I'm coming for you motherf*cker!"

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter expressed his surprise that the WWE didn't use Lesnar's actions at UFC 226 as promotional material on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, drawing a conclusion that all may not be well behind the scenes with him and management.

Lesnar is one of their guys, he’s their Universal Champion and he just did something that got a lot of attention. Far more than Ronda Rousey going into the Hall Of Fame spot for that matter which they did cover.....That was perfect to their storyline and they didn’t hit it so something’s up.”

What's next?

Brock Lesnar has officially re-entered the USADA testing pool to serve out the remainder of the 1-year suspension that he received for popping PEDs following his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

That leaves him available to fight in the UFC in January of 2019.

It is expected that he will appear on WWE programming before that time to drop his WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns.

(H/t Ringside News for the quotes)