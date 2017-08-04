WWE/MMA News: X-Pac comments on a possible Brock Lesnar Jon Jones super fight

Could Lesnar be set to return to UFC and face Jon Jones?

by Wayne Roberts News 04 Aug 2017, 12:56 IST

Jon Jones And Brock Lesnar are rumoured for a super fight sometime next year

What’s the story?

The biggest story coming out of UFC 214 this past weekend was Jon 'Bones Jones calling out the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for a UFC fight that if it happens could potentially be the biggest fight in UFC history.

In case you didn’t know…

Jon Jones made his triumphant return to the Octagon at UFC 214 to win back the title that he never lost, comfortably beating interim light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier by TKO. Following his victory, he set his sights on current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you meet me in the Octagon.

Brock didn't waste any time answering the challenge, speaking to The Associated Press shortly after where he told Jon Jones 'Be careful what you wish for young man'.

There have been rumours recently of Lesnar reentering the USADA drug testing pool for a potential return to the Octagon for the first time since last summers fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200 and a fight with Jon Jones could set UFC records.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE superstar Sean Waltman aka X-Pac recently discussed the potential super fight on his podcast X-Pac 1,2,360.

Honestly, Brock doesn't lose no matter what. Even if he loses the fight, he doesn't lose because that's Jon Jones he would have lost to. [Jones is the] best fighter maybe ever

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest draws in both WWE and UFC history and Jon Jones is one of the most successful fighters in UFC and a fight between the two could bring more eyes to both companies.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar is due to defend his Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match at Summerslam this month against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

As seen on RAW this past Monday, Paul Heyman promised both he and Lesnar would leave WWE if Brock lost the match, which could free up Lesnar for a fight with Jones.

Brock still needs to go through several months of drug testing with USADA, so any fight between the two likely wouldn't happen until at least early 2018.

Author’s take

As both a WWE and UFC fan, this is a fight I would love to see, Brock is one of the most popular fighters in the world and Jon Jones is arguable the greatest fighter in MMA history, a fight between the two would be a dream come true for both wrestling and MMA fans.

There has been a lot of crossover talk between WWE and UFC stars in recent years and it's good business for everyone involved. If Brock fights Jones and wins, he's the baddest man on the planet and will be in a powerful position when his contract ends with WWE next April, if he loses, well as Sean Waltman said, there's no shame in losing to one of the greatest of all time.

