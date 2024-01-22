"Y'all make me sick" - When Sean Strickland blasted fans for mourning the death of 21-year-old female MMA fighter Shalie Lipp

Sean Strickland once blasted fans for mourning the death of 21-year-old female MMA fighter Shalie Lipp.

Back in May last year, the MMA world mourned the loss of Lipp. She passed away in a tragic two-vehicle car accident on the I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead. The up-and-coming MMA fighter was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and crashed with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

All others escaped uninjured except for Lipp, who was also the only one not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. While the loss deeply saddened the MMA community, Strickland called out the community for their hypocrisy.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Strickland had this to say:

"All you bandwagon guys.... and this where I'm going to get a little hate for this one... I'm going to tell you guys, she wasn't that f**king good. 3-2 coming off a loss...if you wouldn't have died, no one would have known your f**king name."

In the caption of the post, he said:

"All you other fighters posting her.. MY GOD you're fake... You're a attention who*e... People die all time, fighters die all the time and you just don't care because it's not a cute little blonde girl who is trending... You all make me sick."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments in the video below:

Sean Strickland issues statement following his loss at UFC 297

Sean Strickland went up against Dricus du Plessis in a highly anticipated bout at UFC 297 this past weekend.

The two went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes and put on a closely contested fight. In the end, du Plessis walked away with a split-decision victory. Following the bout, Strickland was gracious in defeat and took to X to issue a statement.

Speaking about how a headbutt during the fight made it hard for him to see, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Well f**k haha... man that headbutt really made it difficult to see but I thought we got the job done. Blood and all!!! Onto the next one!!! Thanks to everyone who supported me!!!!!!"

Expand Tweet