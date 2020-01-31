Yan Xiaonan talks about being first-ever female UFC fighter; fighting Zhang Weili; Conor McGregor and more [Exclusive]

Yan Xiaonan is the first-ever Chinese female fighter to have been signed by the UFC. Competing in the Strawweight division, she has been on somewhat of a streak recently. Currently, Xiaonan is scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night 168 on 23rd February against Karolina Kowalkiewicz. In what might be her biggest challenge to date, a win here might go a long way in determining the future of the UFC Women's Strawweight Division.

With that in mind, I was able to catch up with her before the fight and ask her a few questions about how she has reached this point in her career.

Q. As the first Chinese female fighter signed by the UFC, how does it feel to represent the women of your country?

YX: My dream has always been fighting in UFC, so it’s my honor to be the first female fighter from China, it proves Chinese women have great potential in MMA.

Q. Did you have to struggle to get where you are now? Could you give us some details of your journey to get where you are today?

YX: Getting hurt was a big struggle for me. I lost my favorite front tooth while I was training, and I was very upset. As a girl, that was my saddest moment.

Q. Fighting in the Strawweight Division, the Champion Zhang Weili is of Chinese origin and is the first-ever Chinese and East Asian UFC Champion. What would it mean to you to fight her?

YX: I would be very happy to fight her because it would mean Chinese female fighters are playing an important role in the UFC.

Q. You were introduced into an MMA program by Coach Zhao Xuejun in 2009. What role did he play in making you the formidable fighter that you are today?

YX: Coach Zhao Xuejun was my Sanda coach, and he's the one who introduced MMA to me. But it wasn't until 2015 when I came to China Top Team that I really started learning MMA.

Q. Since being signed by the UFC, you have maintained quite an impressive undefeated streak. How difficult have you found the level of competition in the company?

YX: I think the level of the Strawweight Division is very competitive in UFC. The top fighters are excellent and make great opponents.

Q. Before coming to the UFC, you had 5 wins via Knockout, but since coming to the company, have you changed your tactics to a slower and better strategy for decision wins?

YX: UFC fighters are very good, and my goal is to win, so I have to change my tactics and strategy in each fight in order to get the victory.

Q. Who were some of your idols in MMA when you were growing up?

YX: Conor McGregor is my favorite fighter, I like his confidence and the way he fights.

Q. What has your camp been like ahead of your fight against Karolina Kowalkiewicz?

YX: My coach helps me develop my strategy, and my team follows our plan every day for my training. They are all very confident in me so I am confident in myself!

Q. What do you think of your opponent?

YX: She is very experienced, and I can learn a lot from her, but I’m confident I will win the fight.

Q. Given that there is often more of a spotlight on fighters who are outspoken, do you feel that your calm approach helps you to do better and concentrate on your fights more?

YX: When I fight, I’m very excited. But outside the Octagon I’m more of a quiet and calm person. I love MMA, I focus on improving myself and always preparing for the next fight.

Q. What are your goals for 2020?

YX: Get in the Top 10 and win every single fight!

Q. What is your favorite part of being a UFC fighter?

YX: The winning moment, when everyone’s attention is all on me, that’s my favorite moment.