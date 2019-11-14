Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex Remains Confident of Victory Despite Recent Setback

For Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, the goal remains the same: capture ONE Championship gold.

Yodsanklai will look to get back on that quest at ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS on 16 November from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China when he faces Jamal Yusupov in a featherweight kickboxing contest.

The 34-year-old Yodsanklai had his 31-match and seven-year unbeaten streak come to an end at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON when he fell to Samy Sana via decision in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Prior to the setback, Yodsanklai had reeled off back-to-back victories in ONE over both Andy Souwer and Luis Regis.

“Although I was disappointed with the result of my last bout, I have fought long enough in my career to know that every loss is a learning opportunity,” Yodsanklai said.

“You cannot dwell too much on the losses. My loss to Samy Sana was not by chance.”

“I am still committed to reaching my goal of becoming a World Champion in ONE Super Series.”

Yodsanklai knows that he will need to be focused on Yusupov, a former champion who has faced some of the same top talents during his career.

“He is very strong and aggressive. It will be an interesting fight. Let us see what happens. It will come down to who wants it more. Both of his hands are very powerful. I do not think he has many weaknesses,” says Yodsanklai.

“Let us see in the fight. I will read him in the ring.”

Known as “The Boxing Computer,” Yodsanklai has an incredible memory bank of almost 300 kickboxing matches to rely upon. That includes bouts in nine different weight classes since turning pro in 1993.

“I expect nothing but victory, whether by decision or by stoppage,” Yodsanklai said.

“Make no mistake about it though, I am coming for the knockout.”

Yodsanklai is a former Lumpinee Stadium Welterweight and Flyweight Champion, along with securing titles at different stops along the way including Lion Fight, WMC, and a WBC World Title.

He made his debut with ONE Championship in 2018 with a decision victory over Chris Ngimbi.

ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS features a pair of championship matches. In the main event, Ilias Ennahachi defends his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Wang Wenfeng, while Roman Kryklia and Tarik Khbabez meet for the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship in the co-main event.