Yoel Romero looking to create history ahead of UFC 248 headliner against Israel Adesanya

Yoel Romero

UFC veteran Yoel Romero is proving time and again that age is just a number, especially when it comes to MMA. At the age of 42, the Cuban fighter is still at the peak of his powers, heading into this weekend's UFC Middleweight title bout in the headliner of UFC 248 against reigning champion Israel Adesanya.

Romero will be looking to etch his name in the history books for being only the second fighter in the history of the sport, after UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture to become a champion past the age of 40. (h/t MMA Fighting)

While interacting with the media at the UFC open workouts, Romero said that he will prove that age is just a number and one can pretty much do everything they set their sights upon if they believe in themselves.

"I want to prove there are no limits, that age is pretty much a number. I think you can do anything if you believe in yourself. If you live a disciplined lifestyle, if you live a not so emotional life, (and) if you live under a conviction, everything is possible. Sport is life. I love life. So I need to do the sport."

This is Romero's fourth crack at a championship belt and he fell short the previous three times. He has had a great career and all that is lacking is UFC gold, therefore he will definitely do everything within his ability to add to his legacy by winning the title for the first time in his career.