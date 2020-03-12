Yoel Romero's manager admits that he's a 'gatekeeper', reveals when he's ready for return

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

Yoel Romero has been under heavy criticism following UFC 248, where his main event title challenge against Israel Adesanya underwhelmed in a big way. Following the loss, many believed that Yoel Romero had his last title shot, particularly given his age.

His manager Ibrahim Kawa spoke to MMA Fighting about the fight and admitted that he can be called the gatekeeper of the division for now:

”We can label Yoel as a gatekeeper at this point, but if he knocks out three guys in devastating fashion, everyone’s going to be saying Yoel’s the best middleweight, and he needs another title shot,” Ibrahim Kawa told MMA Fighting. “If guys can’t beat Yoel, then eventually, the only guy left is Yoel.”

He said that Romero is ready to return in 12 weeks and believes that there is still a way for him to get a title shot in the future

”He didn’t lose an opportunity where he’ll never fight for a title again,” Kawa said. “I don’t think that’s the case. I think it’s just depends on the fans. If the fans get behind Yoel and they believe Yoel deserves a shot, the UFC will give him a shot.”

He ruled out the idea of a Light Heavyweight title move and said that Romero's message is clear - it isn't his last title shot and he's around to stay.