Yoel Romero's manager claims Jake Paul turned down a fight against him 

YouTuber turned Pro-Boxer Jake Paul recently put out a video on his social media platforms to once again call out Conor McGregor. Paul, who is fresh off a victory over Nate Robinson, has been vouching for a boxing match against the former UFC double champion.

In response to Jake Paul's recent call-out video, Yoel Romero's agent Malki Kawa has now claimed that Paul rejected a fight against the former UFC fighter. Kawa also added that he doesn't blame Paul for refusing a fight against The Soldier of God; however, he did add that Jake went out of line with his recent video.

You can check out what Kawa wrote on Twitter here.

After being released by the UFC, Yoel Romero was linked with a Boxing match against Jake Paul, as per multiple reports. However, the former UFC middleweight ended up signing with Bellator MMA. The Soldier of God is expected to make his debut for his new promotion in 2021 and as of now, there have been no reports on who Romero will face for his first fight in Bellator.

Who will Jake Paul face next?

Jake Paul's win over Nate Robinson was quite the dominant statement for the YouTube sensation. Paul, since his win over the Robinson, has called out Conor McGregor on multiple occasions, as well.

His recent call-out video also caught the attention of McGregor's arch-rival Nate Diaz. The Stockton Slugger took to Twitter and offered to beat up Jake Paul for free. However, as things stand, chances are Paul will instead face KSI next in a Boxing match. Whereas, his brother Logan Paul is confirmed to fight Floyd Mayweather in February.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, will be facing Dustin Poirier in January in the main event of UFC 257. The Diamond was also put on notice by Jake Paul, who took multiple shots at the former lightweight titleholder in his recent video.